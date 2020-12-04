Fighting the 2nd wave of C-19

Dear Sir



The winter is approaching and it is dubbed "the season of respiratory diseases" as various diseases break out in this season. The recent rise of covid-19 cases in the western countries as well as in Bangladesh is a glaring proof that corona virus will be intensified in Bangladesh with the advent of winter.



Whether we are prepared enough to combat the virus is a matter of grave concern and the situation will go beyond control if the 2nd wave is followed by the 3nd wave.



More or less 80 percent infection of Covid-19 can be minimized wearing mask and so mask is rightly regarded 'the 2nd vaccine' but the concept 'no-mask-no-service' is still a far cry in cities, towns and suburbs, let alone the remote parts of the country.



Though corona virus vaccine might be available early in the next year, it is undoubtedly the mammoth task for the government to provide all the citizens with the vaccine. So it is high time to help people realize the seriousness of the problem and motivate them to follow health safety rules in collaboration with GOs, NGOs, electronic and print media.



Mardia Khan

Rajbari Government College