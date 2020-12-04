

Preparation needed for introducing new curriculum



This new curriculum, which has signaled a major change in the field of education, has caught everyone's attention. According to the draft, the revised curriculum will be based on merit and skills. Through this, students will be taught 10 basic skills including subtle thinking and creative thinking. In line with this, a student will be made qualified by teaching 10 subjects including language, mathematics, science and technology, livelihood etc.



The key skills are critical thinking, creative thinking, problem solving, decision making, co-operation, communication, global citizenship, livelihood, self-management and some basic skills. The 10 subjects to be taught include language and communication, mathematics and logic, science and technology, information and communication technology, society and global citizenship, life and livelihood, environment and climate, values and ethics, physical-human health and safety, industry and culture. These subjects will be taught in different classes of the school.



Apart from this, NCTB is thinking of teaching the same subject to all students up to secondary level (tenth class). If finalized in this regard, a student from ninth grade will not be divided into science, humanities and business education branches like now. Up to secondary School Certificate exam, every student will be given knowledge in every subject including science, humanities and business education. The stream will be divided after passing the SSC.



Major changes have been made in SSC examinations as per the recommended new syllabus. Although 10 subjects are taught in 10th class, SSC examination will be on 5 subjects. They are Bengali, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. On the other hand, religious and moral education, life and livelihood, digital technology, well-being and art and culture will not be examined in these five subjects. Another important point is that there will be no public examinations like PSC or JSC before 10th class.

Preparation needed for introducing new curriculum

The decision not to divide the stream into science, commerce and arts is positive enough. This is because some common subjects that a student should study at school level were not read with due importance as students were taught in a separate stream before SSC. For example, science students did not have to study the history, geography and social sciences of Bangladesh and civilization. Again, social science students did not have to read basic science related subjects.

In order to develop students as group citizens, many things are needed with the development of the present society and civilization. But it is not possible to teach all these subjects in a single stream. If finalized in this regard, students will be taught science, technology, language, mathematics, social sciences, history, geography and literature. As a result, while passing SSC, a student will come out with all kinds of knowledge as much as he can.

Moreover, due to the reduction of the subject of the SSC examination, the duration of taking the examination will also be reduced a lot. The current system requires a minimum of 32 days to complete the SSC. But now it will be possible to take the test in just 5 days.



We all know that there are still many problems in our education sector. In this case, the possibility of fears and complications cannot be ruled out. Before implementing the new curriculum, it is necessary to look carefully at some issues.



In the previous system, the duration of specialized education for science, commerce and arts students was 4 years. In this case, if the division of the science department is done while studying in high school, then the time spent by the students in learning science and mathematics will be almost halved. There is a fear that they will not learn as much as they should.



So the curriculum has to be set up very carefully to teach everything necessary in a short time. We need to make sure that after finishing high school, their preparation is not in any way less than before. If the new curriculum made weaker students than before and sent for higher education, it would be a big disaster.



The big question is how much the government has the capacity, institutional system and goodwill to implement this new education policy? Because, in the curriculum introduced in 2012, the strategies and measures were not taken to achieve the goals that were set to be achieved. Proper preparation and capacity of teachers had not increased. Thematic guidelines for teachers have not been prepared and distributed in a timely manner. So, what is the benefit of creating a good new curriculum if this situation does not change?



Therefore, before implementing the education policy, two major issues need to be considered: qualified teachers and system management. Lack of teachers, qualifications, skills and proper dedication is the biggest obstacle in the way of implementation of the new curriculum. In this case, the steps should be:



1. Adequate numbers of teachers should be recruited in each school.

2. To conduct a continuous and intensive training program for the purpose of teaching and student assessment as per the objective of the new curriculum.

3. Creating teacher guidelines for each lesson topic and reaching out to all teachers. These should be used for teacher training.

4. To ensure the necessary qualifications and responsibilities to the head of each educational institution.

5. Giving the responsibility of operating the education sector to the skilled and qualified people.



There are many instances in the past where the education policy or the recommendations of the commission have not been implemented due to the change of government. However, some aspects of education policy have been implemented, including the introduction of pre-primary education. The government is distributing free books to millions of students on the first day of the year. Despite these good measures, the objective of the declared education policy will not be achieved if the basic structure of education is not changed.



We do not want to see such an example in the case of new education policy. The failure of the hastily launched creative method is being exposed. Therefore, no hasty decision should be taken in the implementation of this education policy. The new education policy should be implemented only by ensuring adequate preparation and infrastructural development.

Anik Ahmed is a student of Law Deaprtment, Rajshahi University





A draft of the new school curriculum has been announced. After some reforms, the curriculum will be launched from pre-primary to higher secondary level from 2022 with a final decision. The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) said the new policy was based on assessing the country's needs, reviewing the situation, considering the country's context as well as researching the education system in different countries.This new curriculum, which has signaled a major change in the field of education, has caught everyone's attention. According to the draft, the revised curriculum will be based on merit and skills. Through this, students will be taught 10 basic skills including subtle thinking and creative thinking. In line with this, a student will be made qualified by teaching 10 subjects including language, mathematics, science and technology, livelihood etc.The key skills are critical thinking, creative thinking, problem solving, decision making, co-operation, communication, global citizenship, livelihood, self-management and some basic skills. The 10 subjects to be taught include language and communication, mathematics and logic, science and technology, information and communication technology, society and global citizenship, life and livelihood, environment and climate, values and ethics, physical-human health and safety, industry and culture. These subjects will be taught in different classes of the school.Apart from this, NCTB is thinking of teaching the same subject to all students up to secondary level (tenth class). If finalized in this regard, a student from ninth grade will not be divided into science, humanities and business education branches like now. Up to secondary School Certificate exam, every student will be given knowledge in every subject including science, humanities and business education. The stream will be divided after passing the SSC.Major changes have been made in SSC examinations as per the recommended new syllabus. Although 10 subjects are taught in 10th class, SSC examination will be on 5 subjects. They are Bengali, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. On the other hand, religious and moral education, life and livelihood, digital technology, well-being and art and culture will not be examined in these five subjects. Another important point is that there will be no public examinations like PSC or JSC before 10th class.The decision not to divide the stream into science, commerce and arts is positive enough. This is because some common subjects that a student should study at school level were not read with due importance as students were taught in a separate stream before SSC. For example, science students did not have to study the history, geography and social sciences of Bangladesh and civilization. Again, social science students did not have to read basic science related subjects.In order to develop students as group citizens, many things are needed with the development of the present society and civilization. But it is not possible to teach all these subjects in a single stream. If finalized in this regard, students will be taught science, technology, language, mathematics, social sciences, history, geography and literature. As a result, while passing SSC, a student will come out with all kinds of knowledge as much as he can.Moreover, due to the reduction of the subject of the SSC examination, the duration of taking the examination will also be reduced a lot. The current system requires a minimum of 32 days to complete the SSC. But now it will be possible to take the test in just 5 days.We all know that there are still many problems in our education sector. In this case, the possibility of fears and complications cannot be ruled out. Before implementing the new curriculum, it is necessary to look carefully at some issues.In the previous system, the duration of specialized education for science, commerce and arts students was 4 years. In this case, if the division of the science department is done while studying in high school, then the time spent by the students in learning science and mathematics will be almost halved. There is a fear that they will not learn as much as they should.So the curriculum has to be set up very carefully to teach everything necessary in a short time. We need to make sure that after finishing high school, their preparation is not in any way less than before. If the new curriculum made weaker students than before and sent for higher education, it would be a big disaster.The big question is how much the government has the capacity, institutional system and goodwill to implement this new education policy? Because, in the curriculum introduced in 2012, the strategies and measures were not taken to achieve the goals that were set to be achieved. Proper preparation and capacity of teachers had not increased. Thematic guidelines for teachers have not been prepared and distributed in a timely manner. So, what is the benefit of creating a good new curriculum if this situation does not change?Therefore, before implementing the education policy, two major issues need to be considered: qualified teachers and system management. Lack of teachers, qualifications, skills and proper dedication is the biggest obstacle in the way of implementation of the new curriculum. In this case, the steps should be:1. Adequate numbers of teachers should be recruited in each school.2. To conduct a continuous and intensive training program for the purpose of teaching and student assessment as per the objective of the new curriculum.3. Creating teacher guidelines for each lesson topic and reaching out to all teachers. These should be used for teacher training.4. To ensure the necessary qualifications and responsibilities to the head of each educational institution.5. Giving the responsibility of operating the education sector to the skilled and qualified people.There are many instances in the past where the education policy or the recommendations of the commission have not been implemented due to the change of government. However, some aspects of education policy have been implemented, including the introduction of pre-primary education. The government is distributing free books to millions of students on the first day of the year. Despite these good measures, the objective of the declared education policy will not be achieved if the basic structure of education is not changed.We do not want to see such an example in the case of new education policy. The failure of the hastily launched creative method is being exposed. Therefore, no hasty decision should be taken in the implementation of this education policy. The new education policy should be implemented only by ensuring adequate preparation and infrastructural development.Anik Ahmed is a student of Law Deaprtment, Rajshahi University