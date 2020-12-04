

Trump will leave White House but not politics so soon



With each passing day, he is rather hardening his position on the election. Even though various states have already started officially certifying the election results in favor of Joe Biden, President Trump continues to insist that there were widespread voter fraud and other irregularities in the election, especially in the mail-in ballots.



In a November 27 tweet, he repeated his baseless claim and said that Biden must prove that the votes he got in the election were not "fraudulently or illegally" obtained in order to enter the White House. He tweeted this even after Fox News, a mouthpiece of his Republican Party, it has projected that Joe Biden has won the 2020 US presidential election.



"Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous 80,000,000 votes were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he's got a big unsolvable problem!" But Biden is not required to prove anything as he is already the projected winner of the presidency of the United States.



The burden of proof is not on the shoulder of Joe Biden; it is on the shoulder of Donald Trump because he has brought the allegations of voter fraud, not Joe Biden. So, it is naturally Trump's turn to submit evidence supporting his allegations of voter fraud and irregularities to the court. Mere allegations do not prove a case; cases must be proved by credible evidence in support of those allegations.



But up until now, Trump's legal team has failed to present any proof supporting their allegations of voter fraud. And because of this failure, Trump's lawyers have already lost or withdrawn more than two dozen cases they filed in different states. So, now the judges have become the target of Trump's ire. "What kind of a court system is this?" he questioned during an interview with Fox News on November 29.



Blasting judges' decisions of rejections of his legal challenges to the results of the 2020 US presidential election, Trump told the interviewer: "We are not allowed to put in our proof. They say you don't have standing. You mean as president of the United States, I don't have standing? What kind of a court system is this?" Trump clearly sounded annoyed and disappointed for rejection of his cases against voter fraud.



In his first ever interview after the presidential election, he said: "My mind will not change even in six months. There was tremendous cheating in the election." Issuing a cautionary note to the members of the Republican Party, the president said: "If Republicans allow it to happen, you will never have another Republican elected in the history of this country at a Senate level or presidential level."



Tuesday, the first day of December was another bad day for President Donald Trump as his Attorney General William Barr, who is widely viewed by Americans as too loyal to the president, said that there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the November 3 election that could change its outcome. Trump's lawyers, however, quickly rejected Barr's observation saying that there hasn't been any serious investigation into the voter fraud as yet.



Barr is the second important official under the Trump administration who directly contradicted the president's claim that the election was rigged as there was "massive voter fraud" and other irregularities, especially in the mail-in ballots. Earlier, Chris Krebs, director of the Cyber security and Infrastructure Security Agency said: "2020 US presidential election was the most secure in American history."Krebs lost his job for telling the truth and the Washington Post has reported that Trump may fire his attorney general too.



The US attorney general is the head of the United States Department of Justice or DOJ. He is also the chief lawyer and the chief law enforcement officer of the federal government. So, Bill Barr's comment that there was no widespread fraud in the election which could change its outcome must have angered President Trump and put his legal team in an embarrassing situation. So far all cases presented before courts with voter fraud allegations have been dismissed by judges.



Meanwhile, with his false claim of voter fraud, Trump has created an "election defense fund" and already raised $170 million over the last one month starting from the election night. ABC News reported: "Much of the money has instead paid down Trump's campaign debt, replenished the Republican National Committee or RNC, and more recently helped get 'Save America,' a new political action committee Trump founded, off the ground. Seventy-five percent of each contribution made now goes to 'Save America' with the remaining 25 per cent going to the RNC's operating account."



And that means Trump isn't going anywhere. Since he has already founded his new political action committee called "Save America," he will be pretty much politically engaged even after leaving the White House in January. And since he has already started raising fund for his newly founded political platform, Trump will continue to be a powerful voice in American politics. And with the launching of his political action committee, Trump seems to have already laid the groundwork for running for president again in 2024.

But while trying to "Save America," Trump has already caused significant damage to the reputation of American electoral system with his false and baseless claim of "massive voter fraud" and other irregularities in the election. People in many countries, especially in hybrid regimes around the world where regular electoral fraud and other irregularities in election are common affairs, even find it extremely hard to believe that American election is also just like theirs' as claimed by Donald Trump.



Not only Trump's own officials, a group of 28 international election observers belonging to 13 different countries also said that the 2020 US presidential election was fair and they didn't notice anywhere any voter fraud. Invited by the US State Department, the observers saw for themselves voting in Maryland, Michigan, Georgia, Iowa and Washington, DC and came to such conclusion. In a report, they said that although the election was peaceful, there were some attempts to intimidate voters as well as poll workers.



Even though not highest, US electoral system ranks high in a global comparison. In a recent report, Freedom House, a non-governmental organization, gave US electoral system 11 out of 12 points on its "electoral-process-scale." The report addressed three major issues: whether the elections of the country were free and fair; whether the country's electoral laws and framework were fair; and whether the vote count was transparent and it was reported honestly with official results.



The bottom line is this that the 2020 US presidential election was free, fair and transparent as observed by the national and international media as well as a group of international poll watchers from 13 different countries. And that's how this election will go down in American history regardless of what outgoing President Donald Trump says or does about it.

The writer is a Toronto-based journalist who also writes for the Toronto Sun and Canada's Postmedia Network







