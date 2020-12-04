Three held in rape cases in three districts

Three men were arrested for raping three girls in separate incidents in three districts- Khulna, Rajshahi and Narsingdi, in four days.

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA: Police arrested a madrasa superintendent in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Tuesday in a case filed over rape of a student. Arrested Habibur Rahman is the superintendent of Lashkar-e-Paikgachha Islamia Dakhil Madrasa in the upazila.

According to the case statement, Habibur took the girl, a fourth grader, to the madrasa from her house on Monday for an examination. He sent all the students to home except the victim. Later, he allegedly raped the girl in his office room in the madrasa.

The girl went back to home and disclosed the matter to her family members.

Following this, the victim's maternal grandfather filed a case with Paikgachha Police Station (PS) on Wednesday.

The PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Ejaz Shafi confirmed the matter adding that, police arrested the accused and sent the victim to a local hospital for medical test.

RAJSHAHI: Police arrested a man on Monday night for raping a mentally-disabled girl in Paba Upazila of the district.

Arrested Nuruzzaman is the son of Zillur Rahman of Baksara Village in the upazila.

After sensing pregnancy, the victim's father lodged a case with Paba PS.

According to the case statement, Nuruzzaman took the victim to his house and violated her about six months back.

Later, the family members sensed her pregnancy and lodged a case accusing Nuruzzaman on Monday.

Following this, police arrested Nuruzzaman at night.

Paba PS OC Md Golam Mostafa confirmed the matter adding that, the arrested was sent to jail on Tuesday following a court order, and the victim was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for test.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: A young man was arrested in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday night in a case filed over rape of a five-year-old girl.

Arrested Nirmal Biswas, 22, is a resident of Kukurmara Village in the upazila.

According to the case statement, Nirmal took the victim to a garden in the area in the afternoon when she was playing with other children. Later, he violated the girl.

Later, the victim disclosed the matter to his parents.

Being informed, police arrested the accused from his house at night.

The victim's father filed a case with Raipura PS on Sunday.

Nirmal was sent to jail following a court order and the minor girl was sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for medical test.











