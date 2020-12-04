17 murders, 86 rape incidents occur in 11 months in Bhola

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Dec 3: In the last 11 months, 86 killing and 17 rape incidents occurred in seven upazilas of the district including Char Fasson Upazila.

These included some sensational rape and murder incidents. Police have submitted charge-sheets of these murder and rape cases. But few cases are under investigation.

Yet police sources said, this year's murder and rape incidents are less compared to the last year, when 145 rapes and 30 murders occurred in the district.

This year, most of the murder and rape incidents happened in October. In that month, 12 rapes and two murders were recorded. Besides, 10 rapes and one murder occurred in January and February each.

In March, nine rapes and one murder, in April eight rapes and two murders, in May six rapes, in July six rapes and four murders, in August nine rapes and two murders, in September seven rapes and two murders, and in October 12 rapes and two murders occurred. And at least one rape occurred in November.

On September 28, the most sensational rape incident occurred at Shashibhushan area of Char Fasson Upazila. In the night of that day, one Nayeem attempted to rape a mother of two issues. At that time, that woman removed his organ. A case was lodged with Shashibhushan Police Station in this connection.

On June 21, miscreants chopped a businessman Probir to death at Uttar Dighinala Union in Bhola Sadar Upazila. Police arrested several accused including the main accused following the incident.

On June 20, a college student Sumon was killed in Borhanuddin Upazila. Later killers buried his body. Police recovered the body after two days. Police arrested the killers. All others engaged in the killing were also arrested.

On February 9, a sensational rape happened. In the night of that day, five youths took a teenager for roaming. Later she was violated by all on a trawler in Char Kukri Mukri. Police arrested them all.

Superintendent of Police in Bhola Sarker Md Kaiser said compared to the last year's, this year's murder and rape incidents are lower. Despite that, most of the incidents occurred this year have been investigated and the real accused have been arrested. Charges of few murder and rape cases have been submitted. The charge sheet of the sensational Probir murder case will be submitted soon by police.

Besides, all accused of the Sumon murder case in Borhanuddin have been arrested.

He also said the murder cases included killing of one or two newborn. Their bodies were recovered but could not be identified. Police are trying to nab the accused of these cases. In checking crimes, police are playing active role, he claimed.







