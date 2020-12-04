Obituaries

Fazle Bari Kalu Biswas

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Fazle Bari Kalu Biswas, a local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), died of old age complications at his home in Allardargah under Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday night. He was 95.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on the Allardargah Idris Ali Biswas Madrasa premises at 2pm on Wednesday.

Later, he was buried at a local graveyard.

He left behind wife, two sons, four daughters and a host of relatives to mourn his death.



Akbar Ali

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Akbar Ali, member of Ward No. 4 under Ganguria Union Parishad, died of heart disease at his home in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday night. He was 55.

His namaz-e-janaja was held in Michira Village of the upazila after Johr prayer on Wednesday. Later, he was buried at a local graveyard.

He left behind wife, two sons and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

Dr Samiron Chakraborty

BARISHAL: Dr Samiron Chakraborty, a general practitioner in the city, died from brain haemorrhage at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital on Tuesday night. He was 70.

He was cremated at his own village in Jhalakati District on Wednesday.

He left behind wife, two sons and a host of relatives to mourn his death.



Fazlul Haque Badar

BARISHAL: Fazlul Haque Badar, a businessman and a social worker, died from cardiac arrest at his house on the Baptist Mission Road of the city on Monday night.

He was buried at his village Khalisha Kota under Banaripara Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.

He left behind wife, daughter, grandson and a host of relatives to mourn his death.







