Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:05 AM
People suffer for lack of foot over bridge on Natore-Pabna Highway

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

BARAIGRAM, NATORE, Dec 3: Pedestrians are suffering for the lack of a foot over bridge on the Natore-Pabna Highway at Bonpara Municipality in Baraigram Upazila of the district.
At the same time, minor or fatal accidents are occurring every day.  The Natore-Pabna-Khulna Highway is the only route for connecting Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with the southern region. Every day, numerous vehicles ply through this highway. Hundreds of trucks loaded with different equipments bound for Pabna Nuclear Power Plant ply from Dhaka by this road. The Dhaka-bound inter-district transports ply through this bazaar from Jashore, Kushtia, Ishwardi of Pabna, and Lalpur and Bagatipara of Natore.
For such activities, Bonpara Bazaar has turned into a very busy area. On the other hand, a good number of establishments have grown at the bazaar. Other than upazila sadar office, these include sadar office of Natore Palli Bidyut Samity-2, five public-private high schools and colleges, one madrasa, five public and private banks, police camp, and police station at Bonpara Bazaar.
Besides, there are several numbers of diagnostic centres including eight big hospitals and clinics, and also different NGO offices.
Every day about 50,000 people including at least 15,000 students come for different purposes at the bazaar. There are no safe pedestrian-crossing facilities including foot-over-bridge and zebra-crossing in this busy area.
As a result, commuters cross the highway amid life risks. Minor or fatal accidents are occurring almost regularly, and victims including students are getting paralysed.
A housewife Habiba Tasnim, who came for purchases at Bonpara Bazaar, said, "I have to wait for long to cross the road. Sometimes, I have to run through the road accompanying my baby. If there is a foot-over-bridge, we can cross the road safely."
In this connection, Bonpara Municipality Mayor KM Zakir Hossen said it is very urgent to raise a foot-over-bridge in this busy town considering people's safety.
Executive Engineer of Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) in Natore Abdur Rahim said, "We have a plan to set up a foot-over-bridge here. In this connection, we have sought design and allocation to the higher authorities. If we get these, we will set up the bridge."


