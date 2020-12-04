932 crime incidents occur in Barishal in three months

BARISHAL, Dec 3: A total of 932 crime incidents occurred during the three months- August, September and October, this year.

Of them, 406 crime incidents were reported with four police stations (PSs) under Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP), and the remaining 526 were reported in other ten PSs of the district.

According to the crime reports placed before the monthly meeting of district law and order committee, the monthly break-up of the reported crimes are: 292 in August, 291 in September and 349 in October.

Among the reported crimes committed in the last three months, 10 were murder, 160 torture on woman and children, 62 theft, and 283 drug related crimes.







