Four found dead in 2 dists

Four persons including a minor boy were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Jamalpur, in three days.

BARISHAL: Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her daughter from their house at Badarpur Village in Mehendiganj Municipality of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Salma Begum, wife of a day-labourer Amzad Hossen of the area and their two-year-old daughter Tasbir Akhter Jannat.

Mehendiganj Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge Abidur Rahman said Amzad and his wife and daughter took supper and went to sleep on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, he found his wife's body hanging from the beam of the house and his daughter's body lying on the bed.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for autopsies.

Police primarily suspected that the woman strangled her daughter to death and later hanged self over family feud.

JAMALPUR: Two persons including a minor boy were found dead in separate incidents in Sarishabari Upazila of the district in two days.

Police recovered the decomposed body of an unknown man from a water body in the upazila on Wednesday afternoon.

Locals saw the body, aged about 45, in Adra Bazaar area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur General Hospital morgue for an autopsy. On the other hand, police recovered a minor boy's hanging body from his room at Chitulia Village under Pingna Union in the upazila on Tuesday.

Deceased Mahin Mia, 11, was the son of Md Suruzzaman of the village. He was a student of class four at Pingna T'alimul Quran Qawmi Madrasa.

Locals said the boy went missing on Tuesday morning. Later, family members found his hanging body in the room.







