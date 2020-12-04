172 people, five pharmacies fined in two districts

Separate mobile courts in two districts- Pirojpur and Manikganj, fined 172 people and five pharmacies on different charges in three days.

PIROJPUR: A total of 171 people were fined for not wearing face masks in Kawkhali and Sadar upazilas of the district in three days.

Two separate mobile courts on Wednesday fined 37 people Tk 2,700 for not wearing face masks in Kawkhali Upazila.

A mobile court led by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Khaleda Khatun Rekha raided Kawkhali Bandar area in the morning and fined 24 people Tk 1,600.

On the other hand, another mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Jannat Ara Tithi fined 13 people Tk 1,100 in Bashuri Chowrasta area.

On the other hand, separate mobile courts of the district administration, in separate drives in the district town on Monday, fined 134 people Tk 30,060 for not wearing face masks.

In this connection, 130 cases were also filed.

The courts also distributed more than 200 masks among the poor at free of cost to create awareness about corona pandemic.

Executive Magistrates Pijush Chowdhury and Khandaker Md Yasin led the courts.

District administration sources said the court will be conducted until 100 per cent use of mask is ensured.

At upazila level, UNOs and assistant commissioners (land) are conducting the same courts.

MANIKGANJ: Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) in the district on Tuesday afternoon fined a fake doctor and five pharmacies.

Assistant Director of DNCRP Asaduzzaman Rumel conducted two drives at Rupsa Bazar in Shibaloy and at Machain Bazar in Harirampur in the afternoon, and fined a total of Tk 27,000 to five pharmacies for storing expired seeds, pesticides and products.

Meanwhile, Fazlur Rahman, the owner of Rafiq Medical Hall in Shibaloy's Boroingoil, was fined Tk 20,000 for giving prescription to patients without passing any medical examination.

Shibalaya Upazila Sanitary Inspector and Ansar members were also present during the drives.















