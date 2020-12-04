Video
Home Countryside

International Day of Persons with Disabilities observed

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondent

GAIBANDHA, Dec 3: The International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed in the district on Thursday as elsewhere in the country and the globe with an aim to bring the persons with disabilities under the mainstream development of the society.
The theme this year is: "Building Back Better: toward a disability-inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 World".
Marking the day, the district administration and Protibondhi Sheba o Shahajjo Kendro, Gaibandha distributed wheelchairs to the persons with disabilities in a function held at the conference room of the deputy commissioner (DC) here in the morning.
DC Abdul Matin attended the function as chief guest.
Speaking on the occasion DC Abdul Matin said, "People with disabilities are inseparable part of our society. They would have to be developed as worthy citizens by providing them with all facilities, including treatment, education and training."
He also said the rate of COVID-19 infection is comparatively low in
Bangladesh because of the government's timely measures against spread of this deadly virus.
He urged all to maintain health protocol, including wearing mask and maintaining social distance to check COVID-19 spread.
Later, DC Abdul Matin distributed 30 wheelchairs to the persons with disabilities coming from all the seven upazilas of the district.


