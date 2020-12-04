2 ‘commit suicide’ in 2 dists

Two persons allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Barguna and Barishal, in two days.

BARGUNA: A female medical college student has reportedly committed suicide in Taltali Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Sharmin Shaila, 22, was a student of a dental medical college in Dhaka and the daughter of Basir Uddin Forkan of Jakir Tabak Village under Chhota Bogi Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Shaila's younger brother found the door of her room locked from inside in the afternoon and did not find any response despite calling for several times.

Later, family members broke open the door and found her hanging from the ceiling fan.

She was rushed to Taltali Upazila Health Complex, where she was declared dead.

Taltali Police Station (PS) Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Kamruzzaman Mia confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: A man reportedly committed suicide by hanging self in Muladi Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Shawon Bepary, 40, was the son of Quddus Bepary of Bailakandi Village in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Nur Begum said his husband committed suicide by hanging self from the ceiling in the house due to poverty.

Being informed, police recovered the body about 10am and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Muladi PS OC Fayez Uddin Mridha confirmed the incident.







