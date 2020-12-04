Tentulia villagers protest re-routing of BD-India oil pipeline

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH, Dec 3: The re-routing of Bangladesh-India Friendship Oil Pipeline is likely to render several hundred families of some villages in Tentulia Upazila of the district destitute, according to local sources.

One Aminar Rahman of Islambagh area under Tirnoi Haat Union in the upazila recently became shocked due to re-routing of the pipeline through his house and land; later on he passed away. In protest against the pipeline, locals formed a human chain and organised a press conference.

Speakers at the human chain said that the final design for the pipeline was made after many surveys. According to that design, the pipeline was not supposed to be installed through this area, they pointed out.

To save a tea estate and a land belonging to an influential private institute, the district administration re-routed the design of 6.5 kilometres.

Several hundred families of Balabari, Naziragachh, Rawshanpur, Pradhan Para, Islambagh and Goabari will turn destitute because of the re-routing.

Speakers further said, many houses and croplands will also be destroyed.

The human chain was addressed, among others, by Union Awami League President Ayub Ali, and General Secretary Daniel Hossen.

Mizanur Rahman, son of late Aminar Rahman and his mother Maslima Khatun said, they got notice asking to leave their house which has fallen in the area of the design. After getting the notice, Aminar Rahman fell sick and died.

"We want the new design to be replaced with the old one," they demanded.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Mannan said, "Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is making the design. They have done the re-routing. The district administration has only acquired the land. Yet we will discuss with BPC about the complaint."







