Vegetable prices fall, rice up at Nandigram

Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:04 AM
Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA, Dec 3: With ample arrival, the prices of all winter vegetables have fallen in Nandigram Upazila markets of the district.
But the prices of different varieties of rice including Aman are still high, according to consumer sources.
A visit to different markets in the upazila found relief among the consumers over the price fall of vegetables by a half.
At present, per kilogram  brinjal is retailing at Tk 30, bean at Tk 40, papaya at Tk 25, bitter gourd at Tk 30, cauliflower at Tk 30, cabbage at Tk 30, onion at Tk 50, radish at Tk 10, and potato at Tk 45.
In fish market, per kg stinging catfish is selling at Tk 200 to 500, rui at Tk 150 to 250, mrigel at Tk 150 to 250, pangas at Tk 100 to 160, katla at Tk 180 to 280, tilapia at Tk 100 to 150, silver carp at Tk 100 to 180, mola at Tk 300, and local tengra at Tk 300 to 500.
In the rice market, per kg miniket is selling at Tk 58, and kataribhog at Tk 55.
Consumer Abdul Matin, coming to Kundarhat Bazaar, said, "In a gap of few days, vegetable prices have declined by a half. Common people like us have been relieved of pressure a bit."
Another Basudeb Sarker said vegetable and fish markets are fair. Yet rice and oil prices are hard to afford.


