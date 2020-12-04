French raids target mosques

PARIS, Dec 3: French authorities was to swoop Thursday on dozens of mosques and prayer halls suspected of radical teachings as part of a crackdown on Islamist extremists following a spate of attacks, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Darmanin told RTL radio that if any prayer hall was found to promote extremism it would be closed down.The inspections to be carried out on Thursday afternoon are part of a response to two gruesome attacks that particularly shocked France -- the beheading of a teacher who showed his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed and the stabbing to death of three people in a church in Nice.

Darmanin did not reveal which places of worship would be inspected. In a note he sent to regional security chiefs, seen by AFP, he listed 16 addresses in the Paris region and 60 others around the country. -AFP







