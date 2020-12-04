Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump floats idea of 2024 White House run

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

WASHINGTON, Dec 3: Still irate and bitter one month after his election defeat to Joe Biden, Donald Trump is openly musing about a second run at the US presidency in 2024.
Refusing to accept defeat, Trump's lawyers and supporters continued Wednesday to file lawsuits and even call for extraordinary intervention, such as martial law, to force a new vote.
And Trump released an extraordinary 46 minute video in which he again claimed that he was robbed of victory in a "rigged" election.
But at a White House Christmas party on Tuesday, the president suggested he might have lost this battle, but would not retire quietly as a one-term president.
"It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," he told guests.
The comment was perhaps the closest the 74 year old Trump has come to admitting his quixotic, month-long quest to reverse Biden's win has failed.
All six contested states have now certified their tallies, and the national count gives Biden nearly seven million more votes than Trump, an insurmountable four percentage-point margin.
On Tuesday Attorney General Bill Barr declared that the Justice Department had found no significant evidence of fraud in the election.
Biden meanwhile continued to prepared for taking office on January 20, telling The New York Times in an interview how he plans to revive the economy.
"I want to make sure we're going to fight like hell by investing in America first," Biden said.
Trump still refuses to publicly concede his defeat on November 3, forcing him from office after one term.
He has remained shuttered in the White House, limiting his public appearances, and apparently holding few official meetings, while issuing furious tweets about alleged election fraud.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cyclone hits Sri Lanka
Iran surpasses 1m C-19 cases
French raids target mosques
US tightens travel rules for Chinese CP members: NYT
Azerbaijan says 2,783 of its soldiers killed in Karabakh conflict
France mourns ex-prez Giscard as reformer, European statesman
Indian farmer leaders decline govt lunch, tea during talks
How the world has sped up vaccine approvals


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
C’wealth SG attributes Bangladesh’s ‘incredible achievements’ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ likely to move west-northwesterly
‘I love you, Diego’ – Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupa’s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of people’s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft