

PhD degree conferred on Humayun

His research title was "A clinical comparative study of different pulpotomy materials in primary teeth". Prof Dr Niranjan Kumar Sana and Professor Dr Mozzammel Hossain were his supervisors in the research, says a press release.

Dr Humayun has previously obtained a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and A Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Dhaka Dental College.

He is a Fellow of Hiroshima University of Japan and Ministry of Technology of Bangladesh. He is the eldest son of Md Aminul Islam and Noor Nahar, hailing from West Chhagalnaiya village in Feni.









