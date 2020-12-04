Neymar puts ManU to the sword as Dortmund advance and Giroud scores four



Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar (C) celebrates with teammates after he scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between Manchester United and Paris Saint Germain at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 2, 2020. photo: AFP

PSG could have been on the brink of elimination from Group H with a defeat at Old Trafford but Neymar put last season's runners-up ahead in the sixth minute and the world's most expensive player sealed their victory in stoppage time.

In between, Marcus Rashford's shot went in off Danilo Pereira to bring United level in the first half, and Edinson Cavani hit the bar against his former club.

Marquinhos prodded the French champions back in front midway through the second half and the game appeared up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side when Fred was sent off for a second yellow, having been fortunate to escape a red card early on.

Neymar's late clincher could prove crucial as it gives PSG the head-to-head advantage following United's 2-1 win in Paris in October.

There is a three-way tie on nine points at the top of the group with RB Leipzig right in contention after Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth scored in injury time to give them a 4-3 victory at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Irfan Can Kahveci's superb hat-trick looked to have rescued a draw for Basaksehir as they came back from 3-1 down to draw level. Yussuf Poulsen, Nordi Mukiele and Dani Olmo also scored for Leipzig.

It all means PSG now need only draw at home to Basaksehir next week to qualify.

"We have almost qualified, which means we have not qualified yet. That is the reality. Being almost pregnant does not mean you are pregnant," said PSG coach Thomas Tuchel.

United also only require a point when they visit Leipzig, but will be out if they lose, while the Germans would in that case go through.

Dortmund secured their progress after a 1-1 draw at home to Lazio in Group F, despite losing Erling Braut Haaland to a leg injury.

Raphael Guerreiro put the Germans in front but Ciro Immobile's penalty against his old side brought Lazio level.

Lazio will join Dortmund in the next round if they avoid defeat against Club Brugge next week.

