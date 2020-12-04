Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Williamson makes hay on green top as Windies rue decision to bowl

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

HAMILTON, DEC 3: The West Indies delight at winning the toss on a lush green wicket turned to frustration as New Zealand were rarely troubled in posting 243 for two on day one of the first Test in Hamilton on Thursday.
Kane Williamson, despite being troubled with cramp late in the day, produced a masterful innings to be unbeaten on 97 at stumps with Ross Taylor on 31.
Williamson featured in a 154-run stand with Tom Latham for the second wicket before Latham was bowled for 86.
After the start of play was delayed two hours by rain, the West Indies were delighted to win the toss with an emerald wicket that potentially offered untold demons for their pace attack.
But after Shannon Gabriel bowled Will Young early for five, the tourists found they did not getting the assistance they expected from the wicket.
"We thought the pitch would have done a bit more seeing as it was such a green pitch, but probably two or three balls took off from a length other than that I thought it played really true," West Indies vice-captain Roston Chase said.
Chase also saw flaws in the visitors' attack which they failed to rectify.
"Obviously we didn't have the best day in the field, we only got two wickets," he said.
"I thought they left the ball well and in certain areas I thought we could have made them play a bit more."
It appeared to be a case of not doing thorough homework as Latham said the pitch was not unusual for New Zealand.
"Even though the wickets are traditionally very green on day one in New Zealand they don't tend to do as much as you would think," the Black Caps opener said.
"They probably bowled a fraction short which allowed us to get ourselves in a little bit earlier than they would have liked."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar puts ManU to the sword as Dortmund advance and Giroud scores four
Williamson makes hay on green top as Windies rue decision to bowl
Shakib gradually getting back his best shape
Shoaib Malik promises to bring his Indian wife to Sri Lanka in next LPL
FIFA president wishes speedy recovery of Salahuddin
evaly.com.bd has officially distributed jerseys
Barishal, Khulna show interest to rope in Mashrafe
Boys target a single point from Qatar match today


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
C’wealth SG attributes Bangladesh’s ‘incredible achievements’ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ likely to move west-northwesterly
‘I love you, Diego’ – Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupa’s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of people’s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft