Shakib gradually getting back his best shape

While Shakib Al Hasan is yet to live up to the expectation as per the standard set by himself, the cricket pundits believe the ace all-rounder had already showed a promising sign to bring back his best form.

In the four matches he played in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup so far, Shakib made 41 runs and took two wickets, which doesn't reflect the immense ability of the premier all-rounder of the world. But despite taking two wickets, he remains economical in bowling.

The Bangabandhu T20 Cup is the first tournament of Shakib after he completed a one-year ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report the corrupt approaches by the bookies.

"Shakib returned to cricket after a long time but he is the No.1 all-rounder. With willow, the real Shakib is yet to be back but in bowling he is doing well so far," said BCB director Khaled Mahmud Sujon.

"But there was huge expectation on him to score runs, which he is yet to do. I believe he is a world class player. The truth is, he is an all time performer. However there is a matter of hand eye coordination in batting, which, he is yet to fix. After a long gap, this kind of situation happens. So I think when he will get the hand eye coordination, he will comeback strongly," Mahmud explained.

Gemcon Khulna assistant coach Aftab Ahmed however believes Shakib will comeback strongly very soon.

"As he returned to cricket after a long time, it is tough to cover all things simultaneously. Everyone knows he is a No. 1 all-rounder. He may comeback anytime. He is gradually getting back his best shape. Hopefully you will see a different Shakib in next matches," Aftab said. -BSS







