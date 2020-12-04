Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib gradually getting back his best shape

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

While Shakib Al Hasan is yet to live up to the expectation as per the standard set by himself, the cricket pundits believe the ace all-rounder had already showed a promising sign to bring back his best form.
In the four matches he played in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup so far, Shakib made 41 runs and took two wickets, which doesn't reflect the immense ability of the premier all-rounder of the world. But despite taking two wickets, he remains economical in bowling.
The Bangabandhu T20 Cup is the first tournament of Shakib after he completed a one-year ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report the corrupt approaches by the bookies.
"Shakib returned to cricket after a long time but he is the No.1 all-rounder. With willow, the real Shakib is yet to be back but in bowling he is doing well so far," said BCB director Khaled Mahmud Sujon.
"But there was huge expectation on him to score runs, which he is yet to do. I believe he is a world class player. The truth is, he is an all time performer. However there is a matter of hand eye coordination in batting, which, he is yet to fix. After a long gap, this kind of situation happens. So I think when he will get the hand eye coordination, he will comeback strongly," Mahmud explained.
Gemcon Khulna assistant coach Aftab Ahmed however believes Shakib will comeback strongly very soon.
"As he returned to cricket after a long time, it is tough to cover all things simultaneously. Everyone knows he is a No. 1 all-rounder. He may comeback anytime. He is gradually getting back his best shape. Hopefully you will see a different Shakib in next matches," Aftab said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar puts ManU to the sword as Dortmund advance and Giroud scores four
Williamson makes hay on green top as Windies rue decision to bowl
Shakib gradually getting back his best shape
Shoaib Malik promises to bring his Indian wife to Sri Lanka in next LPL
FIFA president wishes speedy recovery of Salahuddin
evaly.com.bd has officially distributed jerseys
Barishal, Khulna show interest to rope in Mashrafe
Boys target a single point from Qatar match today


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
C’wealth SG attributes Bangladesh’s ‘incredible achievements’ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ likely to move west-northwesterly
‘I love you, Diego’ – Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupa’s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of people’s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft