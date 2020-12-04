Video
Shoaib Malik promises to bring his Indian wife to Sri Lanka in next LPL

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
BIPIN DANI

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik is hoping to bring his Indian wife Sania Mirza to Sri Lanka next year when he arrives to play a second edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).
Sania and son Izhaan Mirza Malik recently went to Pakistan to support Shoaib in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
"Yes, they did come to Pakistan. The reason being I had not met my son for about seven months. Sania came there and met my mother and family also. We then went to Dubai, where we stayed for a few weeks," Malik said in response to a question during a virtual media conference organized by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).
Shoaib and Sania had spent some time with former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi in Dubai, it is understood.
Malik also revealed the reason for not bringing his family to Sri Lanka.
"My (two year old) son may find it difficult to take so many flights but yes, they will come here next year. Sri Lanka is in my heart. I enjoy the hospitality of this country. I have so many cricketing friends in this country. I love the people here. Enjoy the food," he said.      
Jaffna Stallions' 38-year-old Malik did not wait for the umpire's decision for his run out dismissal against Kandy Tusker's on Tuesday.
"It was a very obvious dismissal and any other batsman in that position also would not have waited for the umpire's call", Malik added.


