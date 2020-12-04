

FIFA president wishes speedy recovery of Salahuddin

A letter sent by FIFA president on Wednesday said: "I would like to extend to you, on behalf of the international football community and on my personal behalf, my best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery, with the hope to see you in full health very soon."

Health is top priority and I am accompanying you from distance to give you the strength to get through this period, the letter concluded.

On the other hand, a few days after having tested positive for the coronavirus, BFF President Kazi Salahuddin has been in self-isolation and remains in quarantine.

Salahuddin in a statement today said: "I am feeling well, but still have some light symptoms," the BFF President said adding that: "I have gone through so many messages, phone calls and letters over the last few days and I would like to genuinely thank everyone for their support, which is truly heart-warming. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

The BFF also sincerely wished its president a prompt, swift and full recovery. -BSS







FIFA president Gianni Infantino wished a speedy and complete recovery of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, who tested positive for Covid-19 and has been in self-isolation over the last few days, says a BFF press release.A letter sent by FIFA president on Wednesday said: "I would like to extend to you, on behalf of the international football community and on my personal behalf, my best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery, with the hope to see you in full health very soon."Health is top priority and I am accompanying you from distance to give you the strength to get through this period, the letter concluded.On the other hand, a few days after having tested positive for the coronavirus, BFF President Kazi Salahuddin has been in self-isolation and remains in quarantine.Salahuddin in a statement today said: "I am feeling well, but still have some light symptoms," the BFF President said adding that: "I have gone through so many messages, phone calls and letters over the last few days and I would like to genuinely thank everyone for their support, which is truly heart-warming. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."The BFF also sincerely wished its president a prompt, swift and full recovery. -BSS