Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA president wishes speedy recovery of Salahuddin

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

FIFA president wishes speedy recovery of Salahuddin

FIFA president wishes speedy recovery of Salahuddin

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wished a speedy and complete recovery of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, who tested positive for Covid-19 and has been in self-isolation over the last few days, says a BFF press release.
A letter sent by FIFA president on Wednesday said: "I would like to extend to you, on behalf of the international football community and on my personal behalf, my best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery, with the hope to see you in full health very soon."
Health is top priority and I am accompanying you from distance to give you the strength to get through this period, the letter concluded.
On the other hand, a few days after having tested positive for the coronavirus, BFF President Kazi Salahuddin has been in self-isolation and remains in quarantine.
Salahuddin in a statement today said: "I am feeling well, but still have some light symptoms," the BFF President said adding that: "I have gone through so many messages, phone calls and letters over the last few days and I would like to genuinely thank everyone for their support, which is truly heart-warming. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
The BFF also sincerely wished its president a prompt, swift and full recovery.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar puts ManU to the sword as Dortmund advance and Giroud scores four
Williamson makes hay on green top as Windies rue decision to bowl
Shakib gradually getting back his best shape
Shoaib Malik promises to bring his Indian wife to Sri Lanka in next LPL
FIFA president wishes speedy recovery of Salahuddin
evaly.com.bd has officially distributed jerseys
Barishal, Khulna show interest to rope in Mashrafe
Boys target a single point from Qatar match today


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
C’wealth SG attributes Bangladesh’s ‘incredible achievements’ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ likely to move west-northwesterly
‘I love you, Diego’ – Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupa’s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of people’s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft