Friday, 4 December, 2020
Barishal, Khulna show interest to rope in Mashrafe

Two teams of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup-Fortune Barishal and Gemcon Khulan showed their interest to rope in Mashrafe Bin Mortaza in their squad for the tournament.
Mashrafe has already started practice session after recovering his hamstring injury and Covid-19.
"Mashrafe is such a player, whom anyone would like to recruit in their squad. We showed our interest and now what is matter is his availability. We have to take the feedback from the board that in what shape he is in now and what is the condition of his fitness now," said Gemcon Khulna manager Nafees Iqbal.
"Secondly Mashrafe was not in the draft list. But there was a policy of the board that he will be included and the teams can show their interest to rope in him. So we had showed our interest and the rest in on the board now."
Fortune Barishal chairman Mizanur Rahman claimed that they are the first team to show interest about Mashrafe.
"We are the first team to show our interest about Mashrafe and applied to the board to recruit him for our squad," Mizanur Rahman said.
The board has the policy that if more than one team wants any particular player, the decision will be decided by lottery.
"We knew that Gemcon Khulna has also applied to recruit Mashrafe. But they applied today while we applied for him a couple of days ago. If more than one team wants any player, it will be decided by lottery. So the board now knows better what they will do," Mizanur added.
BCB chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu however said Mashrafe would have to clear the fitness test first to make him available for the tournament.
"He started practice session but he needs to undergo a fitness test first to make him available for the tournament," Minhajul said.     -BSS


