Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA World Cup Joint Qualifiers

Boys target a single point from Qatar match today

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team during a practice session.

Bangladesh national football team during a practice session.

Bangladesh national football team is wishing for a single point from the Qatar match of the joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup to be played today (Friday) at 10:00pm (Bangladesh Standard Time - BST) at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha.
Previously, Bangladesh suffered a 2-0 defeat against Qatar in the home match on 10th of October in 2019 in Dhaka.
Before the match, head coach James Day said, "We know that Qatar is the best team in Asia and they are expected to win the match. But our target is to perform well."
Skipper Jamal Bhuiyan echoed coach's words and said, "Our team is in good condition now. We played four matches recently and the condition and fitness of our players is cent percent okay. Our target is to get at least one point from the Qatar match. They are very strong opponent. If we all can play as a team, we can see a good performance tomorrow."
The red and green outfits were previously scheduled to meet the Qatar boys in the away match on 13 October this year yet it was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.
Bangladesh boys played two friendly matches against Nepal last month where they won one and saw a tie in another. Two weeks back, the boys reached Doha to play the qualifier. Before the main match, they played two friendly matches against two second division teams of Qatar and lost both matches, first by 3-2 against Qatar Army Football Club and second to Lusail by 1-0.
Recently, head coach James Day Jamie who has recovered from Covid-19 reached Qatar capital Doha on Wednesday to join rest of the team. Yet his presence in the dug-out is still uncertain due to a regulation of three-day mandatory quarantine for anyone entering a country.
But it won't be a big issue as after the coach was tested positive for the novel virus on 15th of November, assistant coach Stuart Watkiss took charge of the boys and succeeded is his tasks so far.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Neymar puts ManU to the sword as Dortmund advance and Giroud scores four
Williamson makes hay on green top as Windies rue decision to bowl
Shakib gradually getting back his best shape
Shoaib Malik promises to bring his Indian wife to Sri Lanka in next LPL
FIFA president wishes speedy recovery of Salahuddin
evaly.com.bd has officially distributed jerseys
Barishal, Khulna show interest to rope in Mashrafe
Boys target a single point from Qatar match today


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
C’wealth SG attributes Bangladesh’s ‘incredible achievements’ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ likely to move west-northwesterly
‘I love you, Diego’ – Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupa’s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of people’s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft