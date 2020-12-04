Boys target a single point from Qatar match today



Bangladesh national football team during a practice session.

Previously, Bangladesh suffered a 2-0 defeat against Qatar in the home match on 10th of October in 2019 in Dhaka.

Before the match, head coach James Day said, "We know that Qatar is the best team in Asia and they are expected to win the match. But our target is to perform well."

Skipper Jamal Bhuiyan echoed coach's words and said, "Our team is in good condition now. We played four matches recently and the condition and fitness of our players is cent percent okay. Our target is to get at least one point from the Qatar match. They are very strong opponent. If we all can play as a team, we can see a good performance tomorrow."

The red and green outfits were previously scheduled to meet the Qatar boys in the away match on 13 October this year yet it was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Bangladesh boys played two friendly matches against Nepal last month where they won one and saw a tie in another. Two weeks back, the boys reached Doha to play the qualifier. Before the main match, they played two friendly matches against two second division teams of Qatar and lost both matches, first by 3-2 against Qatar Army Football Club and second to Lusail by 1-0.

Recently, head coach James Day Jamie who has recovered from Covid-19 reached Qatar capital Doha on Wednesday to join rest of the team. Yet his presence in the dug-out is still uncertain due to a regulation of three-day mandatory quarantine for anyone entering a country.

But it won't be a big issue as after the coach was tested positive for the novel virus on 15th of November, assistant coach Stuart Watkiss took charge of the boys and succeeded is his tasks so far.



