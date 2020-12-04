Khulna meet Barishal in 2nd leg starter, Dhaka face Rajshahi tonight

The 2nd leg of Bangabandhu T20 Cup's round league is going to kick start today with the revolving meeting between Gemcon Khulna and Fortune Barishal at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, while Minister Group Rajshahi will engage with Beximco Dhaka in the other match of the day at the same venue.

The day game kicks off at 1:30pm (BST) while the night match commences at 6:30pm (BST).

After 1st leg Gazi Group Chattogram remain unbeaten with cent percent triumphs from four appearances while Khulna and Rajshahi both registered two victories against as many as defeats. Dhaka and Barishal are also walking hand in hand with solitary successes from four matches. Dhaka and Barishal therefore, have no other choices but wins to qualify for the play offs.

Khulna gripped the last over affair against Barishal during previous meeting after absolute domination by Shahidul Islam and Ariful Haque. GCs must be looking for best shots from their big guns namely Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan and skipper Mahmudullah. Anamul Bijoy and Jahirul Islam Omi need to feat themselves as well. Ariful Haque and Shamim Hossain had been doing their best with the bat late middle order while Al Amin Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Shakib, Mahmudullah and Rishad Hasan combine a very good bowling unit.

Barishal conversely, is the underdogs in black and white but can take inspiration from the previous meet. Ariful snatched the match from Barishal hitting four over boundaries in the last over! The major problem for them is their batting line up. For team combination Tamim Iqbal was seen to pick Mehidy Miraz as his opening partner in three matches and Saif Hasan was seen in the last game. Both Miraz and Saif failed to prove themselves. Parvez Emon, Towhid Hridoy Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Irfan Shukkur all are very talented but inconsistent performers for them. Taskin Ahmed, Sumon Khan and Kamrul Islam Rabbi are the speedsters while Mehidy Miraz, Aminul Biplob and Afif are spinning options for Tamim, who must be serve more than their best to bring the positive result for the team.

At the night game, Rajshahi must be looking to repeat previous success against Dhaka while Mushfiqur Rahims are surely desperate to take the revenge. Nazmul Hossain Shanto, has been leading from the front, will open with Anisul Islam Emon. Rony Talukder, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Shohan and Fazle Rabbi are also in good touch. Rising speedsters Ebadat Hossain and Mukidul Islam Mugdho are in good forms while very experienced Arafat Sunny and Mahedi Hasan have ability to illume with their whirlwind.

Opener Naim Sheikh is the only consistent performer for Dhaka with the bat. Mushi led the team to the win but still the most dependable batsman in the country has been fighting to get the form. Robiul Islam, Tanzid Tamim, Yasir Ali Rabbi, Akbar Ali and Muktar Ali failed to justify their names. Rubel Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Rana and Nayeem Hasan are doing good with the ball but not enough to ensure team's win.









