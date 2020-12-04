Medical, dental college entry tests in March

The medical and dental college admission tests, which have been shrouded by uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held in the first week of March, 2021, the government officials have said.

A notification could be issued 'within the next two weeks' once the plans are finalised, according to officials at the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division and health education department.

"We are working on how to conduct the admission tests against the backdrop of the pandemic," Md Ali Noor, secretary of Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, told bdnews24.com.

Dr AHM Enayet Hussain, director general of the health education department, said preparations are underway to conduct the tests.

"We are waiting for the HSC results. Maybe the results will be delivered soon. An official decision will be made in the next two weeks."

Educational activities are carried out in 36 government and 70 private medical colleges across the country. There are 4,068 seats in government medical colleges and 6,340 in private institutions. -bdnews24.com