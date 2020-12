Three Associates of former Vice President (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur were placed on a two-day remand each on Thursday in a rape case filed with Lalbagh Police Station.

The remanded accused are Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad Joint Conveners Nazmul Hassan Shohag and Md Saiful Islam, and Vice President of Parishad DU unit Md Nazmul Huda.