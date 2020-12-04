‘No Dorai’, ‘Fagun Haway’ best films of 2019

The government has announced the National Film Awards for 2019, naming "No Dorai" and "Fagun Haway" as the best films of the year.

No Dorai that translates as "Not Afraid" delves into an obscure community in the small beach town of Cox's Bazar - a community that does not let women venture out to sea and tends to force them to comply with its strict social norms.

Fagun Haway or "In Spring Breeze" is a Bangladeshi historical drama film based on the novel Bou Kotha Kou by Tito Rahman. The film's theme stems from the Language Movement of 1952.

Sunerah Binte Kamal, a newcomer to the Bangladeshi cinema industry, bagged the best actress award for her role in the film 'No Dorai', for which Taneem Rahman Angshu was also adjudged the 'best director' in 2019.

The film portrays surfing as a symbolic expression of women's empowerment in Bangladesh and stirred up mixed reactions for its unusual theme leading up to its release.

Supreme Court lawyer Huzzatul Islam served a legal notice on the filmmakers and filed a petition with the High Court, demanding that authorities revoke the censor certificate of the movie in Bangladesh, where it is unusual for women to swim in public.

Actor Tariq Anam Khan was named 'best actor' for his performance in 'Abar Boshonto'.

Eminent actor Sohel Rana and actress Kohinoor Akhter Suchanda shared the lifetime achievement award for their contributions to the film industry.

Meanwhile, the award for best supporting actor in 2019 went to Fazlur Rahman Babu for his role in 'Fagun Haway'. -bdnews24.com





