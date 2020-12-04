Fatwa on statues, sculptures

Leading Islamic scholars on Thursday gave fatwa that making statues and sculptures of any life form are forbidden according to the Quran and Hadith. They also said it is an Islamic duty to demolish these statues and sculptures and the government should carry it out.

Top Ulemas and Muftis of the country said this at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity. They arranged the press conference to announce a fatwa about making idols and sculptures. After announcing the fatwa the scholars refused to talk further on the issue with journalists present at the briefing.

At the briefing the Islamic scholars said building sculptures by the government has now become a much talked-about issue in the country.

They said, "It is a matter of sorrow that people are giving their imaginary comments about the Islamic law on idol and statue. Giving such kind of comment without having proper knowledge on Islamic law is irresponsibility and a matter of grave concern."

Mufti Enamul Haque Kashemi announced fatwa regarding statues and sculptures at the press conference.







