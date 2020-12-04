Video
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 8:01 AM
Home Back Page

Bangabandhu’s sculptor at Dholaipar Square demanded

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Staff Correspondent

'Bangabandhu Sculpture Implementation Council' on Thursday demanded establishment of Bangabandhu's sculpture by this month of victory at Dholaipar Square.
While talking at a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) Dr Awlad Hossain, Convener of the council, said, "The great liberation war is being opposed in the name of opposing Bangabandhu's sculpture. The sculpture of Bangabandhu should be erected in every district of the country."
"Even with the blood of our chest we will build sculpture of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he added
Awlad Hossain also said, "Anyone who opposes the construction of Bangabandhu's sculpture will be strongly resisted. They will be resisted along with the people of the country. Bangabandhu is above all thoughts and parties. That is why I am demanding that the sculpture of Bangabandhu be constructed in December, the month of victory."
Earlier, a 143-member full committee of the 'Bangabandhu Sculpture Implementation Council' was formed under the leadership of Dr Awlad Hossain.
Kadamtali Thana Awami League (AL) President and valiant freedom fighter Tofazzal Hossain, Shaympur Thana freedom fighter commander Shamsuzzaman Babul along with freedom fighters Alauddin, Karim Master, Liaquat Mukti, Wasiuddin, Mohiuddin Chishti along with local AL, Juba League leaders and activists were present.


