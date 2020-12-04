No-confidence petition filed against judge

Defence lawyers of 22 accused in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case expressed no-confidence in the judge of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 in Dhaka on Thursday.

Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan, Special Prosecutor of the tribunal, said that they (defence lawyers) submitted the petition only for spoiling time. The case trial proceedings are now at the final stage. At this stage, they (defence lawyers) submitted on the pretext of delaying the trial proceedings.

On the other hand, defence lawyer Advocate Manjurul Alam told this correspondent that taking deposition of a witness again without noticing the defence side is a contrary to law. Defence for the accused submitted a petition, saying that the judge did not record their statements properly during cross-examination. They feared of an unfair trial in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case.







