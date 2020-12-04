Any attempt to destroy religious tolerance will be crushed: AL

Ruling Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has made it clear that any attempt to destroy religious tolerance in the country will be dealt with strictly.

His warning came when Quader was addressing an extended meeting of Laxmipur district Awami League via video conferencing on Thursday morning from his official residence in Dhaka.

The ruling party office-bearer also issued a stern warning to those conspiring against the construction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture. "So, there is no chance to compromise on the resolved issue," he said.

The road transport and bridges minister also said that the government would not prevent any peaceful movement or gathering. "However, if unrest is created in the name of such a movement, the government will take necessary action," he said.

Emphasising upon the need to ensure discipline in the party, Quader said that "there will be no benefit in achieving development if discipline is not restored in the party". He also urged party members not to treat ordinary people badly.

The Awami League general secretary also said that those who had revolted in the local government elections would not be nominated by the party. "The aim of the party leaders and workers should be to refrain from trading in party nominations."

Quader also called upon the party leaders and workers to ensure that no negative activities could cast a shadow on the development work of the government. "A four-lane road from Begumganj to Laxmipur will be upgraded soon," he added. -UNB









