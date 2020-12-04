Video
Friday, 4 December, 2020
Home Back Page

Wife, four others to die for killing husband

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

Khagrachhari, Dec 3: A  Khagrachhari court has handed down the capital punishment to a woman and her four accomplices for the murder of her husband over an extramarital affair in Khagrachhari's Guimara in 2016.
Khagrachhari District and Sessions Judge Reza Md Alamgir on Thursday passed the death sentence alongside imposing a fine of Tk 5,000 on each of the convicts.
The convicts are Rabeya Akhter, 35, Saiful Islam, 24, Md Firoz, 28, Md Abul Kalam, 22, and Md Abul Asad alias Mithu, 20. Four of them were in the dock when the verdict was passed.
According to state prosecutor Bidhan Kanungo, Rabia Akhter conspired to have her husband murdered in exchange for money over an extramarital affair on February 5, 2016 in Guimara Upazila's Rabindra Para. Guimara Police, as plaintiff, subsequently started the case a day after recovering the body.


