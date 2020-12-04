Video
BD’s SEZs promising places for Swedish, Spanish investors: PM

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Pakistan High Commissioner in Dhaka Imran Ahmed Siddiqui calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganobhaban, in the capital on Thursday. photo : pid

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday urged Swedish and Spanish investors to invest in Bangladesh's special economic zones (SEZs) to avail of the opportunities are on offer there.
She made the call when the newly appointed Swedish and Spanish ambassadors in Dhaka met her separately at her official residence Ganobhaban, according to a press release of the Prime Minister's Office.
"We're setting up 100 special economic zones. We've created a conducive business environment and opportunities there. So, Sweden can invest here," she told Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde.
The Prime Minister termed Bangladesh-Sweden relations historic, saying Sweden has been providing assistance to Bangladesh since 1971.  
She mentioned her government's different initiatives, especially social safety net programmes that led to the country's poverty alleviation significantly, and empowerment of women during the last 12 years of her successive tenures.
Hasina said her government has effectively been dealing with the climate change impacts.
The Prime Minister appreciated Sweden for not cancelling any purchase order relating to Readymade Garments (RMG) of Bangladesh during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Hasina said Bangladesh has already taken all the necessary steps to collect Covid vaccines for its people.  
Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde stated that Sweden has developed many green and environment-friendly technologies and requested Bangladesh to use those properly.
She also said Sweden wants to work more closely with Bangladesh on gender violence and human rights issues.
The Ambassador appreciated Bangladesh's roles in women empowerment and dealing with climate change impacts.
The Prime Minister welcomed the new Ambassador and assured her of extending all sorts of cooperation during her tenure in Bangladesh.
PM's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Military Secretary Major General Naqib Ahmed Chowdhury were present.
In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina invited Spanish investors to invest in Bangladesh's Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and High-Tech Parks, as what she said many newer opportunities have been created to do business there.
"We're setting up 100 special economic zones. We've created a business-friendly environment and opportunities there. So, Spain can invest here," she told Spanish Ambassador Francisco de Asis Benitez Salas.
Apart from RMG, jute, leather and pharmaceutical sectors have appeared as strong sectors in recent times in Bangladesh, and Spain can think of investing in these sectors, the PM said.    -UNB


