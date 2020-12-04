China to keep anti-dumping duties on Australian wine

BEIJING, Dec 3: China will keep temporary anti-dumping duties on wine imports from Australia for up to four months, but could extend them to nine months in special circumstances, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry will set final anti-dumping measures on Australian wine according to law, its spokesman, Gao Feng, told an online news conference, but without elaborating on the special circumstances.

Last week, China said it would impose tariffs of 107.1per cent to 212.1per cent on wine from Australia from Nov. 28, amid deteriorating ties between the two. -Reuters







