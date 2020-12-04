IBBL Ctg South Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance



Chattogram South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised a webinar titled 'Compliance of Shariah in Banking Sector' recently. Professor Dr. Md. Salim Uddin, Chairman, Executive Committee of the bank addressed the programme as chief guest, says a press release.Muhammad Qaisar Ali, Additional Managing Director of the bank addressed the programme as special guest. Mufti Mohammad Mubibbullahil Baqee, member of IBBL Shariah Supervisory Committee addressed the webinar as chief discussant while Mohammad Harunar Rashid, member of the committee addressed as special discussant.Mohammad Yakub Ali, Head of Chattogram South Zone presided over the programme while Md. Shamsul Huda and Md. Shamsuddoha, Executive Vice Presidents addressed the programme. Head of branches, executives and officials under Chattogram South Zone attended the webinar.