AB Bank Additional Managing Director Sajjad Hussain and Green Delta Insurance Syed Moinuddin Ahmed flanked by their colleagues, exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at an event held in the city on Thursday. Under this agreement, AB Bank will avail Bankers Blanket Bond (BBB) and Electronic Computer Crime (ECC) insurance policy from Green Delta Insurance Company Ltd. photo: Bank