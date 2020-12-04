Grameephone (GP) Business Division Director Nasar Yousuf

Grameephone (GP) Business Division Director Nasar Yousuf and Golden Harvest Group (GHG) Chief Executive Officer and S M Momtazul Islam in presence of high officials from both entities, exchange documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of the respective sides in Dhaka recently. The MoU will enable GHG officials to use GP's mobility IoT services to unleash digitalization possibilities. GHG is a leading businesses with diversified operations of the country.