bKash offers cashback on mobile recharge

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

In this month of victory, customers can recharge 11 taka to any mobile number through bKash app and get 16 taka instant cashback.
 A customer can avail the cashback only once from bKash app during this limited time offer and the offer may end anytime.
To avail the offer, customers have to click on the mobile recharge option from the main menu of bKash app and select the mobile number operator.
In next step, they should type 11 taka and enter bKash PIN to get the cashback instantly. Customers can visit https://www.bkash.com/16tk_Cashback to know more about the offer.
The offer will be applicable to all numbers of Airtel, Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi and Teletalk, says a press release.
Currently, 25% of the total mobile recharge in the country is done through bKash. Besides cashing in from 240,000 agents across the country, it is also easy to Add Money to bKash account from 22 banks' internet banking or from any Visa and MasterCard.
As a result, customers can easily enjoy uninterrupted mobile services at home without having to go anywhere.
There are various offers on mobile recharge from bKash app. Customers can buy voice, data pack or bundle for their own mobile number depending on the type of usage.
There is even an opportunity to compare the best offers in the app. For example, a customer may want to recharge 50 taka. If s/he clicks on the "check offer" option after typing 50 taka, s/he will be able to see all the offers closely related to that amount of 50 taka and choose the best offer.


