Friday, 4 December, 2020, 7:59 AM
More US-listed Chinese firms seeking backup listings

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

HONG KONG, Dec 3: The rush by U.S-listed Chinese companies to secure a secondary listing in Hong Kong or China is only set to intensify as the United States readies a new law allowing it to kick firms off its exchanges if they do not comply with US auditing rules.
The "Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act" is expected to be soon signed into law by US President Donald Trump after it was passed by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday. It stipulates that failure to comply with the US Public Accounting Oversight Board's audits for three years in a row, will mean a US delisting. While it applies to companies from any country, the legislation's sponsors intended it to target Chinese firms.
Authorities in China have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect local accounting firms, citing national security concerns. If they do not bend, then there may be little the companies themselves can do to prevent a delisting.    -Reuters


