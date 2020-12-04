Dollar plumbs 2-year lows as vaccine hopes boost risk appetite

LONDON, Dec 3: The dollar index hit its lowest in more than two years on Thursday, while the euro rose above $1.21 as signs of progress towards US fiscal stimulus and optimism about vaccines made investors more ready to move funds to riskier assets.

Lawmakers in Washington have failed to reach an agreement on economic stimulus to help relieve the impact of COVID-19 in the United States, but there were early signs that a $908 billion bipartisan proposal could be gaining traction.

Risk appetite was also boosted by optimism about recent developments towards the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines. The UK approved Pfizer Inc's vaccine on Wednesday.

The dollar fell, hitting as low as 90.834 versus a basket of currencies - its lowest since April 2018. At 0820 GMT it was at 90.890, down 0.1per cent on the day.

"Additional fiscal stimulus ahead of the new President Joe Biden assuming office would lower the current downside risks for the economy and thus principally fuel inflation expectations, which will weaken the dollar in view of the Fed's long-term expansionary monetary policy targets," wrote Commerzbank FX strategist Esther Reichelt in a note to clients.

"The subject is likely to remain an important issue on the FX market for now," she said. -Reuters







