BD to generate $4b business from textile waste

Bangladesh garment industry has the potential to lead the global circular economy under a new global business partnership to deal with its textile waste problem. The goal of the new partnership known as 'Circular Fashion Partnership' is to support the development of Bangladesh's recycling industry.

It will work to convert post-production fashion waste into new fashion products and seeking solutions for Covid-19 related pile-up of deadstock. Denmark-based sustainability forum Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) launched the partnership on November 30.

This is a multi-sectoral project President of Bangladesh Garment manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has said pointing out that it has $ 4bn business potentials but the majority of Bangladesh's textile waste is exported to India, reports BGMEA website.

The country is losing business, textile waste is a potential area of new business but Bangladesh recycles less than 5 percent of it domestically. "We need more investments so that we end up having more recycling facilities domestically to improve our business case," she said in a virtual opening of the new global initiative.

Industry insiders have welcomed the project, saying the country will enjoy additional earnings by exporting textile waste. However, the project involves four-stage P4G, a network of global leaders and innovators seeking breakthrough solutions for green economic growth.

In the first stage, the global partnership will involve mapping and tracing waste streams. In Bangladesh, currently the waste is mixed together and sold on cheap and quick. So, the aim of the partnership is to set up new streams directly in factories as mixed waste loses its value instantly, report said.

The stage-2 will bringing the recycler and the brands together to improve quality and work on different pricing mechanisms to make recycled yarns competitive with virgin ones. Partners will work closely together on policy changes that need to happen in Bangladesh to really drive and establish a recycling industry.

"The circular economy is no more just a concept; it is the future and we have to embrace it if we are to make the world sustainable," Rubana Huq said. "The global fashion industry has a huge part to play shifting this entire linear model to a circular one. That is the only way in which we can conserve resources," she said.

Bangladesh is the second-largest textile manufacturer in the world and has the largest textile waste, with around 400,000 tonnes at post-production stage annually. Bangladesh needs more investments for massive capacity building for this purpose.

Ultimately, the goal of the partnership is to maximise the use of textile waste through segregation at source and trace waste in the value chain through joint collaboration of brands and factories. "Globally, the demand for circular products is increasing, brands are coming with different pledges and manufacturers cannot afford to remain indifferent," Rubana said.

So we also have to align ourselves to the global trend, and we have the possibility to be the global leaders in the circular economy. BGMEA president said.













