Stocks end week maintaining gaining streak

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

Like previous day, the country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed trading at the last session of week maintaining the gaining streak as optimistic investors continued their buying binge on large-cap issues amid optimism.
At the end of the session, DSEX went up by 39.98 points or 0.81 percent to settle at 4,974.84. The two other indices also ended higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced nearly 22.15 points to finish at 1,727.13 and the DSE Shariah Index rose 8.92 points to close at 1,135.54.
Bullish sentiment was also reflected in the trading activities as the total turnover on the main bourse rose to Taka 8.23 billion, which was lower than the previous day's Taka 8.41 billion.
Of the 352 issues traded on the trading floor, 184 closed higher, 75 lower and 93 issues remained unchanged.
A total number of 162,154 trades were executed in the day's trading session on the DSE with a trading volume of 298.71 million securities.
The port city bourse - Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - ended higher with its CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI - advancing 104.43 points to settle at 14,262.57 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -gaining 59.79 points to finish at 8,587.30.
The gainers beat losers as 144 issues closed higher, 62 ended lower, with 52 issues remaining unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 11.59 million shares and mutual fund units worth more than Taka 248.23 million in turnover.    -BSS


