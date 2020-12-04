Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bridge gets its 40th span installed today

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Padma Bridge gets its 40th span installed today

Padma Bridge gets its 40th span installed today

The 40th span of the Padma Bridge out of 41 is likely to be installed today (Friday) if the weather condition remains favourable and no technical problems occur.
"With installation of the 40th span a total of 6-km (6,000 meters) of the dream Padma Bridge will become visible and wait for only one more span," Padma Bridge's executive engineer (Main Bridge) Dewan Md Abdul Kader said.
BSS adds: Dewan Md Abdul Quder said the span (2-E) will be installed on pillars 11 and 12 at the Mawa-end in Munshiganj. The last pillar or the 41st will put be on the pillars 12 and 13 in middle December.
Earlier, on November 27 the 39th span was installed. The span was installed over the pillars     no. 10 and 11 at Munshganj's Maowa point making 5,850 meters of the bridge's main structure visible.
According to the Padma Bridge authorities, the 6.15km-long bridge with a total of 41 spans will end installation and become visible in December and the entire Padma Bridge will be seen by the beginning of 2021.
The Padma Bridge is the largest construction infrastructure since the independence of Bangladesh, which was initiated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The construction work began in December, 2014 with the government own fund.
The 6.15-km long double-layer bridge will is being installed on 42 poles - 21 poles at Mawa site and other 21 at Jajira point and all the poles have already become visible. The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to be opened in 2021.
The construction of the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), and the river management is being done by Sino Hydro Corporation of China.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Euro zone business activity shrank sharply in Nov
Nestle to invest 3.2b Sfr to cut carbon emissions
China to keep anti-dumping duties on Australian wine
American Airlines goes to restore Boeing MAX fleet
PIA to acquire eight new aircraft on dry lease
Biden set to revamp US trade tactics, but not policy
US pvt payrolls miss expectations as Covid-19 infections spread
IBBL Ctg South Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
C’wealth SG attributes Bangladesh’s ‘incredible achievements’ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ likely to move west-northwesterly
‘I love you, Diego’ – Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupa’s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of people’s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft