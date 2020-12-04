

Padma Bridge gets its 40th span installed today

"With installation of the 40th span a total of 6-km (6,000 meters) of the dream Padma Bridge will become visible and wait for only one more span," Padma Bridge's executive engineer (Main Bridge) Dewan Md Abdul Kader said.

BSS adds: Dewan Md Abdul Quder said the span (2-E) will be installed on pillars 11 and 12 at the Mawa-end in Munshiganj. The last pillar or the 41st will put be on the pillars 12 and 13 in middle December.

Earlier, on November 27 the 39th span was installed. The span was installed over the pillars no. 10 and 11 at Munshganj's Maowa point making 5,850 meters of the bridge's main structure visible.

According to the Padma Bridge authorities, the 6.15km-long bridge with a total of 41 spans will end installation and become visible in December and the entire Padma Bridge will be seen by the beginning of 2021.

The Padma Bridge is the largest construction infrastructure since the independence of Bangladesh, which was initiated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The construction work began in December, 2014 with the government own fund.

The 6.15-km long double-layer bridge will is being installed on 42 poles - 21 poles at Mawa site and other 21 at Jajira point and all the poles have already become visible. The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to be opened in 2021.

The construction of the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), and the river management is being done by Sino Hydro Corporation of China.







The 40th span of the Padma Bridge out of 41 is likely to be installed today (Friday) if the weather condition remains favourable and no technical problems occur."With installation of the 40th span a total of 6-km (6,000 meters) of the dream Padma Bridge will become visible and wait for only one more span," Padma Bridge's executive engineer (Main Bridge) Dewan Md Abdul Kader said.BSS adds: Dewan Md Abdul Quder said the span (2-E) will be installed on pillars 11 and 12 at the Mawa-end in Munshiganj. The last pillar or the 41st will put be on the pillars 12 and 13 in middle December.Earlier, on November 27 the 39th span was installed. The span was installed over the pillars no. 10 and 11 at Munshganj's Maowa point making 5,850 meters of the bridge's main structure visible.According to the Padma Bridge authorities, the 6.15km-long bridge with a total of 41 spans will end installation and become visible in December and the entire Padma Bridge will be seen by the beginning of 2021.The Padma Bridge is the largest construction infrastructure since the independence of Bangladesh, which was initiated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The construction work began in December, 2014 with the government own fund.The 6.15-km long double-layer bridge will is being installed on 42 poles - 21 poles at Mawa site and other 21 at Jajira point and all the poles have already become visible. The multi-purpose Padma Bridge is expected to be opened in 2021.The construction of the main bridge is being carried out by China Major Bridge Engineering Company (MBEC), and the river management is being done by Sino Hydro Corporation of China.