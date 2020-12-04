Video
BD, UK Meet In January

 Trade, investment issues to dominate: Tipu

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Diplomatic Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday said the UK-Bangladesh Government-2-Government (G2G) meeting will take place in January for talks how to increase trade and investment in post Brexit period.
"Trade and economic relations between Bangladesh and Britain are long. Britain is the third largest export market of Bangladesh. There are lots of opportunities to increase trade and investment between the two countries," he said.
The minister made the observations while exchanging views with British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson at the Commerce Minister's official residence in the city, said a press release.
Tipu hoped after Britain leaves the European Union (Brexit), Britain will give importance to Bangladesh in their new trade policy in view of the long historic link with this country.
"Bangladesh is encouraged by Britain's interest in post-Brexit trade and investment. Trade talks between the two countries are essential in the new situation. A (G2G) trade meeting between the two countries will be held in January," he added.
The commerce minister said many British investors have already invested in the country's different potential sectors.
"Bangladesh will welcome more British investment. Under the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the work of setting up 100 special economic zones in important places of the country is progressing fast.
Several countries, including China, Japan, Korea and India have come forward to invest there," he added. He informed that British investors will benefit if they invest here as the government has announced many opportunities for foreign investors.
In the coming days, Bangladesh and Britain will work together to increase trade and investment, he added.
Robert Chatterton Dickson said that Britain is providing importance to Bangladesh in terms of post-Brexit trade and investment. "It is possible to take detailed action in this regard by holding trade meetings between the two countries. The British government is keen to discuss trade and investment issues with Bangladesh Government," he added.
He said Britain's ongoing trade and investment in Bangladesh will continue and will grow  further in future.


