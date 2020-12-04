CREC making 500 sleepers a day for Padma Bridge Rail Link Project



Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, along with officials of the Ministry and the CREC visiting the sleeper manufacturing factory of PBRLP at the Bhanga Railway Station on Wednesday.

Bhanga on the southern side of Padma River with be connected with Dhaka via Mawa , now under construction Padma Multi-purpose Bridge (under construction.

The biggest government to government (G2G) infrastructure project, PBRLP in the middle western part of Bangladesh, when complete will be the most important corridor for passenger and freight transportation between the east and the west of Bangladesh.

The 168.8 km rail link will connect Western Jashore through Bhanga on the southern side of Padma River with the Dhaka Kamalapur Railway station via Mawa , now under construction Padma Multi-purpose Bridge (under construction.

The sleeper factory set up on a 1.815 acres land with 104 sets of moulds, 16 stations, 6 steam curing pits and 2 sky cranes are now producing sleepers for the project.

All the equipment and equipment are being provided by CREC to produce some 500 sleepers combining Asian and European standards. Some 370,000 sleepers will be manufactured at the factory.

It is also able to produce more than a dozen of different kinds of sleepers including 1,676 mm ballasted broad gauge (BG) sleeper, ballast-less broad gauge sleeper and dual gauge sleeper, which are currently used in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, along with officials of the Ministry and the CREC visited the sleeper manufacturing factory of PBRLP at the Bhanga Railway Station on Wednesday.

The sleeper factory has been set up exclusively for the PBRLP by the CREC, the contractor of the PBRLP.

Besides the Minister, Railway Ministry Secretary Md. Salim Reza, Railway Director Md Shamsuzzaman, PBRLP Project Director Fakhruddin Ahmed Chowdhury and CREC Project Director Wang Kun were among the visiting team.

The Railway Minister during the visit praised CREC's effort of maintaining production of sleepers of international standard, adopting safety measures for the workers and continuing the work during this time.

Later China Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming, also wrote a letter of congratulations to CREC for this occasion.

Wang Kun, said the sleeper-laying base is currently employing around 200 local men after being trained by by senior Chinese experts of CREC. On August 22nd, the sleeper factory started production on small scale. Now the factory has been functioning well and the finished products are of high quality.







China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC), the contractor of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) now producing 500 sleepers per day for the 168.8 km rail link between Bhanga and the Dhaka Kamalapur Railway station.Bhanga on the southern side of Padma River with be connected with Dhaka via Mawa , now under construction Padma Multi-purpose Bridge (under construction.The biggest government to government (G2G) infrastructure project, PBRLP in the middle western part of Bangladesh, when complete will be the most important corridor for passenger and freight transportation between the east and the west of Bangladesh.The 168.8 km rail link will connect Western Jashore through Bhanga on the southern side of Padma River with the Dhaka Kamalapur Railway station via Mawa , now under construction Padma Multi-purpose Bridge (under construction.The sleeper factory set up on a 1.815 acres land with 104 sets of moulds, 16 stations, 6 steam curing pits and 2 sky cranes are now producing sleepers for the project.All the equipment and equipment are being provided by CREC to produce some 500 sleepers combining Asian and European standards. Some 370,000 sleepers will be manufactured at the factory.It is also able to produce more than a dozen of different kinds of sleepers including 1,676 mm ballasted broad gauge (BG) sleeper, ballast-less broad gauge sleeper and dual gauge sleeper, which are currently used in Bangladesh.Bangladesh Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, along with officials of the Ministry and the CREC visited the sleeper manufacturing factory of PBRLP at the Bhanga Railway Station on Wednesday.The sleeper factory has been set up exclusively for the PBRLP by the CREC, the contractor of the PBRLP.Besides the Minister, Railway Ministry Secretary Md. Salim Reza, Railway Director Md Shamsuzzaman, PBRLP Project Director Fakhruddin Ahmed Chowdhury and CREC Project Director Wang Kun were among the visiting team.The Railway Minister during the visit praised CREC's effort of maintaining production of sleepers of international standard, adopting safety measures for the workers and continuing the work during this time.Later China Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming, also wrote a letter of congratulations to CREC for this occasion.Wang Kun, said the sleeper-laying base is currently employing around 200 local men after being trained by by senior Chinese experts of CREC. On August 22nd, the sleeper factory started production on small scale. Now the factory has been functioning well and the finished products are of high quality.