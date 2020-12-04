Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 4 December, 2020, 7:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

CREC making 500 sleepers a day for Padma Bridge Rail Link Project

Published : Friday, 4 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, along with officials of the Ministry and the CREC visiting the sleeper manufacturing factory of PBRLP at the Bhanga Railway Station on Wednesday.

Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, along with officials of the Ministry and the CREC visiting the sleeper manufacturing factory of PBRLP at the Bhanga Railway Station on Wednesday.

China Railway Engineering Corporation (CREC), the contractor of the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project (PBRLP) now producing 500 sleepers per day for the 168.8 km rail link between Bhanga and the Dhaka Kamalapur Railway station.
Bhanga on the southern side of Padma River with be connected with  Dhaka via Mawa , now under construction Padma Multi-purpose Bridge (under construction.
The biggest government to government (G2G) infrastructure project, PBRLP in the middle western part of Bangladesh, when complete will be the most important corridor for passenger and freight transportation between the east and the west of Bangladesh.
The 168.8 km rail link will connect Western Jashore through Bhanga on the southern side of Padma River with the Dhaka Kamalapur Railway station via Mawa , now under construction Padma Multi-purpose Bridge (under construction.
The sleeper factory set up on a 1.815 acres land with 104 sets of moulds, 16 stations, 6 steam curing pits and 2 sky cranes are now producing sleepers for the project.
All the equipment and equipment are being provided by CREC to produce some 500 sleepers combining Asian and European standards. Some 370,000 sleepers will be manufactured at the  factory.
It is also able to produce more than a dozen of different kinds of sleepers including 1,676 mm ballasted broad gauge (BG) sleeper, ballast-less broad gauge sleeper and dual gauge sleeper, which are currently used in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan, MP, along with officials of the Ministry and the CREC visited the sleeper manufacturing factory of PBRLP at the Bhanga Railway Station on Wednesday.
The sleeper factory has been set up exclusively for the PBRLP by the CREC, the contractor of the PBRLP.
Besides the Minister, Railway Ministry Secretary Md. Salim Reza, Railway Director Md Shamsuzzaman, PBRLP Project Director Fakhruddin Ahmed Chowdhury and CREC Project Director Wang Kun were among the visiting team.
The Railway Minister during the visit praised CREC's effort of maintaining production of sleepers of international standard, adopting safety measures for the workers and continuing the work during this time.
Later China Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming, also wrote a letter of congratulations to CREC for this occasion.
Wang Kun, said the sleeper-laying base is currently employing around 200 local men after being trained by by senior Chinese experts of CREC. On August 22nd, the sleeper factory started production on small scale. Now the factory has been functioning well and the finished products are of high quality.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Euro zone business activity shrank sharply in Nov
Nestle to invest 3.2b Sfr to cut carbon emissions
China to keep anti-dumping duties on Australian wine
American Airlines goes to restore Boeing MAX fleet
PIA to acquire eight new aircraft on dry lease
Biden set to revamp US trade tactics, but not policy
US pvt payrolls miss expectations as Covid-19 infections spread
IBBL Ctg South Zone holds webinar on Shariah compliance


Latest News
Antigen test for corona begins in 10 dists on Saturday
Japan set to ban sales of new petrol cars in mid-2030s
C’wealth SG attributes Bangladesh’s ‘incredible achievements’ to Sheikh Hasina
AL to distribute forms for municipality polls on Dec 8-13
'Bangabandhu's statue will be built and installed at any cost'
Bangladesh take on Qatar Friday
Cyclonic storm ‘Burevi’ likely to move west-northwesterly
‘I love you, Diego’ – Pele pens message for Maradona
HC rejects DAG Rupa’s writ challenging ACC notice
Globe Biotech renames its Covid-19 vaccine as 'Bangavax'
Most Read News
COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in Bangladesh again
20 buses carrying Rohingyas leave Ukhiya for Bhasan Char
Sacked Grameen Telecom staff demand reinstatement
Chinese, Indian FMs wish for speedy recovery of Momen
MC College gang rape: Chargesheet submitted against 8 accused
National Film Award 2019 announced
Three Oman expatriates electrocuted
History of Rossotrudnichestvo: 95 years of people’s diplomacy
Post C-19 default loan: A big headache for banks
3 Chhatra Odhikar leaders remanded in DU student rape case
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft