Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 3 December, 2020, 12:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Humans waging ‘suicidal war’ on nature: UN chief

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

NEW YORK, Dec 2: "Our planet is broken," the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will warn on Wednesday. Humanity is waging what he will describe as a "suicidal" war on the natural world. "Nature always strikes back, and is doing so with gathering force and fury," he will tell a BBC special event on the environment.
Guterres wants to put tackling climate change at the heart of the UN's global mission. In a speech entitled State of the Planet, he will announce that its "central objective" next year will be to build a global coalition around the need to reduce emissions to net zero.
Net zero refers to cutting greenhouse gas emissions as far as possible and balancing      any further releases by removing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere. Guterres will say that every country, city, financial institution and company "should adopt plans for a transition to net zero emissions by 2050". In his view, they will also need to take decisive action now to put themselves on the path towards achieving this vision.
The objective, says the UN secretary general, will be to cut global emissions by 45% by 2030 compared with 2010 levels.
Here's what Guterres will demand the nations of the world do: Put a price on carbon, Phase out fossil fuel finance and end fossil fuel subsidies, Shift the tax burden from income to carbon, and from tax payers to polluters; Integrate the goal of carbon neutrality (a similar concept to net zero) into all economic and fiscal policies and decisions; Help those around the world who are already facing the dire impacts of climate change.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WHO recommends masks indoors if ventilation poor
Humans waging ‘suicidal war’ on nature: UN chief
No steps to bring back PK Halder irks HC
US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud
Court accepts charge sheet in Badda woman lynching case
Mobile courts slap fines, distribute masks across country
Current account surplus crosses $4 billion
Brother-in-law among four indicted


Latest News
Chattogram win nail-biter against Rajshahi
Elderly man stabbed dead in Noakhali
Freedom Fighter Shahjaman Muzumder passes away
Israel gets new missile boat as Iran tensions surge
CWI happy with health safety protocol offered by BCB
Restriction on public gatherings an ominous sign: BNP
Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl murder
Voting in 61 municipalities on January 16
2 Mushiganj MPs contract COVID-19
2020 likely world's second hottest, U.N. says
Most Read News
Warrant issued against Baul singer Rita Dewan, 2 others
Bangladesh: 38 more deaths from COVID-19 reported in last 24hrs
7 get death in valiant FF Atiqullah murder case
3 Bangladeshis die from electrocution in Oman
7 Myanmar citizens held with around 3 lakh Yaba tablets in Teknaf
UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use
Arrest warrant issued against PK Haldar
Police find bomb-like objects near US Embassy in Dhaka
Over 2,500 US virus deaths in 24hrs: Johns Hopkins
Trial in Sagira Morshed murder case begins
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft