Humans waging ‘suicidal war’ on nature: UN chief

NEW YORK, Dec 2: "Our planet is broken," the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, will warn on Wednesday. Humanity is waging what he will describe as a "suicidal" war on the natural world. "Nature always strikes back, and is doing so with gathering force and fury," he will tell a BBC special event on the environment.

Guterres wants to put tackling climate change at the heart of the UN's global mission. In a speech entitled State of the Planet, he will announce that its "central objective" next year will be to build a global coalition around the need to reduce emissions to net zero.

Net zero refers to cutting greenhouse gas emissions as far as possible and balancing any further releases by removing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere. Guterres will say that every country, city, financial institution and company "should adopt plans for a transition to net zero emissions by 2050". In his view, they will also need to take decisive action now to put themselves on the path towards achieving this vision.

The objective, says the UN secretary general, will be to cut global emissions by 45% by 2030 compared with 2010 levels.

Here's what Guterres will demand the nations of the world do: Put a price on carbon, Phase out fossil fuel finance and end fossil fuel subsidies, Shift the tax burden from income to carbon, and from tax payers to polluters; Integrate the goal of carbon neutrality (a similar concept to net zero) into all economic and fiscal policies and decisions; Help those around the world who are already facing the dire impacts of climate change. -BBC





