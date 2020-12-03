No steps to bring back PK Halder irks HC

The High Court (HC) on Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with no steps taken to bring back Prashanta Kumar Halder from abroad who was allegedly involved in embezzling Tk 3,600 crore.

During the hearing, the

HC also said all the corrupt and money launderers including PK Halder must be brought to the country.

The government agencies concerned are bound to protect the public properties in accordance with the law and constitution, the court said.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Ahmed Sohel expressed the dissatisfaction while hearing a suo mutu rule issued by the same bench earlier.

At the same time, the HC asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and government to submit the document of the FIR and petition seeking arrest warrant against PK Halder by December 9.

The court also fixed December 9 for holding further hearing and passing order on this issue.

