Court accepts charge sheet in Badda woman lynching case

Published : Thursday, 3 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday accepted the charge sheet against 15 accused in the killing of Taslima Begum Renu in the capital's Badda last year.
Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid accepted the charge sheet and
issued an arrest warrant against an accused named Mohiuddin.
 The court also fixed January 3 for submitting warrant execution report.
On September 10, the Detective Branch (DB) of police submitted the charge sheet against 15 accused. Of the charge-sheeted accused, 14 are now in jail while and one is on the run. Three of the  accused have made confessional statements in the court.


