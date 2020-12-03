Mobile courts slap fines, distribute masks across country

In addition to every divisional city in the country, mobile courts are conducting operations in districts and upazilas to ensure the use of face masks. All mobile courts are distributing masks free of cost and also imposing fine to create awareness among the common people.

According to a Ministry of Public Administration source, "Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Assistant Commissioner (Land) are conducting mobile courts in every upazila to create awareness among the people about the prevention of

coronavirus. Mobile courts are distributing masks free of cost along with fines to create awareness among the people."

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mobile court is being run by three DNCC executive magistrates, Tajwar Akram Sakapi Ibn Sajjad, Persia Sultana Priyanka and Md Rifat Ferdous in the Badda Link Road in the capital.

During this time, a fine of Tk 12,450 has been realized from 17 cases by enforcing the Penal Code and Infectious Diseases (Prevention, Control and Eradication) Act, 2018 by a mobile court. Masks were also distributed free of cost in Badda area.

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Executive Magistrate Palash Kumar Basu conducted the operation at the Jatrabari crossroads of the capital under the supervision of RAB-10.

The RAB court fined 30 people between Tk 200 and Tk 500 for not wearing masks during the drive. In addition, 700 to 800 pieces of masks were distributed among the pedestrians during the campaign and various suggestions were given to comply with the hygiene rules and increase their awareness.

Chittagong Metropolitan Police Commissioner Saleh Mohammad Tanvir inaugurated the distribution of masks in public transports among passengers at the GEC junction in Chittagong.

At the time, he said, many people were not wearing masks due to negligence and lack of awareness.

"I ask you all to wear masks or face punishment," the Police Commissioner told the passengers.

The police also distributed masks at 16 points including, Bahaddar Hat Junction, New Market, Badamtali and EPZ Junction of the port city.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Khaleda Khatun Rekha has fined 24 individuals and organizations and realized Tk 1,600 for not wearing a mask at different places of Chittagong Kaukhali port.

On the other hand, a mobile court has fined 13 people Tk 1,100 for not using masks in Chittagong's Bashuri, Chow-Rasta area. Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Jannat Ara Tithi conducted the mobile court. Law enforcers were present during the operation.

A mobile court has conducted motivational activities to make citizens aware of the use of masks in Jhalakati. These activities were conducted under the direction of the government in compliance with the health rules.

At Bhuapur in Tangail a mobile court fined Tk 2,650 from 22 people for not wearing masks.







